Local animal welfare coalition offers free spay and neuter procedures at new mobile clinic

FORT HALL — One coalition’s efforts to reduce the overpopulation of stray cats and dogs in East Idaho has advanced thanks to its new mobile spay and neuter trailer that held its first clinic on June 16.

The mobile trailer, which sits on Highway 91 at the Faith Baptist Church in Fort Hall, will be the location of many more clinics where the public can bring their cats and dogs to be spayed or neutered for free.

These clinics are one of the central goals of the All About the Animals Coalition, or AAA Coalition, which is a group of animal welfare organizations and individuals in the area who have combined forces to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable dogs and cats in East Idaho shelters.

President Kelly Boodry said they chose to hold these procedures at the Fort Hall Reservation in large part due to the overwhelming amount of animals left abandoned in the area.

“One hotspot for unneutered animals and populations of unowned animals is on the Fort Hall Reservation, and that’s why we’ve targeted that area,” said Boodry. “It’s also a dumping ground for animals and there’s areas on the reservation where they have wild packs running around. It’s terrible. So that’s why we’ve targeted it…and it’s probably the best place to start.”

The AAA Coalition’s hopes are that with a facility closer to residents of Fort Hall, it’ll provide easier access for those who many not be able to make the drive to other cities on those days.

The Idaho Humane Society donated the trailer to the AAA Coalition for temporary use, and the coalition also received a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help fund veterinarian and medical costs.

Upcoming clinic dates will be July 7, 13, 14, 21, and 27, all out of the mobile clinic trailer, currently slated to remain at the Fort Hall Reservation. Those hoping to bring their pets in to have the procedure done can also follow the AAA Coalition’s Facebook page for more information.

“The whole idea behind this was we wanted to be a regional thing, we care about all the animals in the whole area, not just one city,” Boodry said. “What’s really great about it is we can move this thing anywhere we want and run it and do spay and neuters in any remote area, which is what we envisioned doing.”

Boodry explained they plan to hold several clinics per month, adding that their first two went well in that they were able to complete 28 procedures.

For those with questions about the free spay and neuter dates and times, contact Tressa Gonzales of Fort Hall ROAR at tressa_77@yahoo.com. For those interested in donating to their cause, contact Boodry at hdvwbmw@gmail.com.