What do astronauts Alan Shepard (the first American to reach space), John Glenn (the first American to orbit the Earth), and Neil Armstrong (the first human to walk on the Moon) have in common? Perhaps some of us might respond: "They are astronauts", "They are Americans", "They are American astronauts", or "They exhibited the courage to go to outer space". However, for this story, I want to stress the main reason why they have someone in common. They all had their flight paths calculated by NASA mathematician Katherine Goble Johnson (1918 - 2020).

