Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: RHP Ian Gibaut Claimed By the Reds

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 3 days ago
What a wild week it has been for RHP Ian Gibaut. The reliever was claimed by the Dodgers last week and had his flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team. He was with them in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres and...

Ian Gibaut
Trayce Thompson
Mookie Betts
#Reds#Rhp#Dodgers News
Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

