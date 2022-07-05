Dodgers News: RHP Ian Gibaut Claimed By the Reds

Red Sox vs. Yankees. The best rivalry in sports? Maybe. There are so many historic moments between these two teams, I don't even know where to start. OK, I do. It's Boston selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees back in 1920, but it goes way beyond that. Aaron Boone's Game 7 walk-off home run vs. Boston in 2003; Jason Varitek fighting Alex Rodriguez at Fenway; the Red Sox coming back from down 3-0 to beat the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS en route to their first World Series championship in 86 years; Pedro Martinez grabbing old man Don Zimmer by his head and throwing him to the ground. You get the point. So many iconic moments that define America's pastime.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO