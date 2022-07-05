ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?

By Emily Mashak
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Digital license plates coming to Colorado

Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a new law taking effect next month. The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Check out the road less traveled in Colorado's mountains

State patrol looks to curb out-of-state driver deaths with Super Cruising mountain road videos. After a reportedly sharp and startling increase in 2021 in traffic deaths in the southwest corner of Colorado, state troopers are now taking it upon themselves to ride the most dangerous sections according to their data and take you along for the ride, too. The new program is only a few months old and has 7 videos so far of potentially dangerous paths like Monarch Pass and the path between Bayfield and Durango. "Maybe give them a heads up on how to be better prepared in terms of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mountain express lane opens this weekend in Colorado

The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday. The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Townsquare Media#State Speed Limits
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be in Colorado, which is why you should be aware of some very dangerous plants and lakes within the state. Ignorance is bliss, that is until you've realized you've just stepped into a brush that will cause extremely painful blisters across your body. Take a look at a few of these potentially harmful plants and lakes in Colorado. You'll be glad you did.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KXRM

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide drought during hotter months.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This I-25 Exit Consistently Has The Cheapest Gas In The Northern Colorado Area

Cheap gas in Colorado, or anywhere for that matter, is hard to find right now. This particular I-25 exit in the Northern Colorado area always seems to have the cheapest gas. Gas prices are crazy these days... As crazy as they've ever been in my lifetime. I remember ten years ago being upset that gas prices were in the $3.50 range, but at this point, that's cheap. There are ways around it if you utilize King Soopers and other shopping store options where you can cash in points, but what if there was a place where you could always find the cheapest gas in town? This particular exit on I-25 has had the cheapest gas in town for weeks now, have you seen it too?
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

This story was originally published by The Colorado Sun. The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize. Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.
RELIGION
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy