One wounded in Atlantic City shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for the report of a man shot at 1:17 a.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

A 19-year-old Atlantic City resident was found with a gunshot wound, according to the report.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411) beginning the text with ACPD.