ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

One wounded in Atlantic City shooting

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzApt_0gViHtiE00

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for the report of a man shot at 1:17 a.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

A 19-year-old Atlantic City resident was found with a gunshot wound, according to the report.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411) beginning the text with ACPD.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Camden

Camden, N.J.– A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in Camden and police are still searching for a suspect. According to police, Malik Nath, 19, was found shot by officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the neighborhood in the vicinity of South 8th Street. Camden County...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville woman charged in Ocean drug death

A Pleasantville woman is charged in the drug-induced death of a man in Toms River. Michele Baker, 39, is accused of selling the heroin and fentanyl to a man later found dead inside a home in South Toms River. Police were called to the South Main Street residence April 19,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City Shooting Sends Teen Victim to Hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 19-year-old male was found shot by police officers on Tuesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said at 1:17 AM, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot. Responding officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 19, of Atlantic City, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlantic City#Violent Crime
NJ.com

N.J. county pays $215K to settle jail beating lawsuit

Cumberland County has paid $215,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who said he was beaten by corrections officers while at the county jail in 2019. Lourenzo E. Witt was arrested at a Vineland Wawa in March 2019 after an encounter with a police officer led to the discovery that he had an outstanding warrant.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In South Jersey Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Two Men Charged in Pennsauken, NJ, Shooting

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says two men have been charged in connection to a shooting last month in Pennsauken. According to authorities, just before midnight on Thursday, June 30th, officers were called to the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken for a report of a large fight and shootings. Two men were wounded; one remains in the hospital.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Two Killed in Separate Pedestrian-vehicle Crashes in South Jersey

Officials in two municipalities in South Jersey are reporting fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes that happened on the night of the 4th of July just minutes apart. The Vineland Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue around 9:52 Monday night for the report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
2K+
Followers
298
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy