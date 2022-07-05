ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole Republican Women, Federated

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou see their ads on TV, scroll past their messages on social media and in your emails, and every time you open your mailbox, you’re sorting through a stack of political campaign mailers from local candidates. But how do you really know the men and women for whom you’re about to...

lakemarylife.com

Lake Brantley High Turns 50

In 1969, the Seminole County School Board knew it needed to build schools and build them in a hurry – especially in the southern part of the county. The original plan was for an elementary, middle, and high school to be built adjacent to each other, to create an educational plaza of sorts, on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs. Ten million dollars was earmarked to build the schools we would eventually know as Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
lakemarylife.com

Garden Grandeur

Since its inception in 1947, the Oviedo Garden Club has grown deep roots in the community – literally. Like the perfect little accent flowers that make your garden or landscaping pop, the club is small but its impact throughout the area is beautifully big. The Garden Club’s 30 active members typically meet monthly at the local library, but during the pandemic years, some meetings have taken place in members’ homes or at Sweetwater Park. Regardless of where they convene, members come to each meeting eager to learn about Florida’s flora and exchange helpful information and tips with one another. From the novice to the master gardener, club members welcome all who share their passion for gardening and giving back to the community.
OVIEDO, FL
lakemarylife.com

Something Special

All eyes were on the Central Florida area for eight days in June as more than 5,500 athletes and coaches – along with 12,000 volunteers – converged on The Sunshine State for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. It was the largest-ever USA Games and the first time the national Games, which started in 1968, were held in Florida.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Caregiver who ripped off blind Villager lands back behind bars

A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars. Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation. DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Known white supremacist convicted after brutal attack on inmate

At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Friday, July 1, a Volusia County jury found defendant Judson Arne guilty of the second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery. He was then immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison as a prison releasee reoffender. While serving a sentence...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida police officer charged with DUI in patrol car

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.
APOPKA, FL
WFLA

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at 4th of July party in Winter Haven

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on July 4. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in an empty lot along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 2nd Street Northeast and 5th Street Northeast on Monday evening just before midnight.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
click orlando

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Brevard County deputy takes own life, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death. News 6 has decided not to name the deputy. Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.

