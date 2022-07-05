ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary Preparatory School

 4 days ago

Samantha Taylor, Lake Mary Life's publisher, knows firsthand what Lake Mary Prep can mean for local families. In my 17 years of parenting, I've learned one very important lesson – if your kid isn't successful in their school environment, you don't change the kid, you change the environment. When our son...

Lake Brantley High Turns 50

In 1969, the Seminole County School Board knew it needed to build schools and build them in a hurry – especially in the southern part of the county. The original plan was for an elementary, middle, and high school to be built adjacent to each other, to create an educational plaza of sorts, on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs. Ten million dollars was earmarked to build the schools we would eventually know as Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida school grades: See how your child's district scored

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education is out with its annual grades for school districts. Overall, Central Florida's school districts look good, with most districts painting a positive picture. This is first time being graded in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Orange County is the largest...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
lakemarylife.com

Garden Grandeur

Since its inception in 1947, the Oviedo Garden Club has grown deep roots in the community – literally. Like the perfect little accent flowers that make your garden or landscaping pop, the club is small but its impact throughout the area is beautifully big. The Garden Club’s 30 active members typically meet monthly at the local library, but during the pandemic years, some meetings have taken place in members’ homes or at Sweetwater Park. Regardless of where they convene, members come to each meeting eager to learn about Florida’s flora and exchange helpful information and tips with one another. From the novice to the master gardener, club members welcome all who share their passion for gardening and giving back to the community.
OVIEDO, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Villages Daily Sun

DeLuna offers games and butterfly garden

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna and a member of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club. “It is a unique place where residents can go to see nature down in the south.” The DeLuna Recreation Area becomes the community’s fourth recreation facility to open in 2022. Four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and an adult swimming pool also are on site, along with shuffleboard, bocce and corn toss. Molly Whiting, recreation area manager, was excited to get DeLuna open while residents are still moving into the area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard Public Schools raises minimum wage

BREVARD COUNTY - At a June 28th School Board meeting, Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins announced that BPS Employees that earned less than $15 an hour would get a pay raise to the $15 an hour mark, according to a Facebook post from BPS. In 2020, voters in the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
#High School#Elementary School
click orlando

Deputies search for missing, endangered 63-year-old Ocala woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocala woman was reported missing and endangered Friday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Deborah Gutierrez left her home Thursday night and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County, driving her 2022 Honda SUV with Florida license plate ZJ68C.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

🆓6 free attractions in Central Florida

I’m not even going to go on and on about high gas prices and how we are all looking to save money... duh!. Let’s get to the point of why you clicked on this link. The FREE stuff! Below is a list of freebie Central Florida attractions you may want to try, many of these picks are recommendations from Visit Orlando. (While these attractions are free to enter, there may be a cost if you want to partake in additional activities, shopping and dining.)
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A teen bitten by a shark off the coast of the Florida Panhandle last week is recovering in the hospital and surrounded by her family. The attack happened near Keaton Beach and after several surgeries and days in the hospital, Addison Bethea, 17, had her leg partially amputated Wednesday night.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Off Our Couch

A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG Doughnuts

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG DonutsNat/Off Our Couch. While traveling and filming food reviews all over, I have seen some unique restaurants, received impeccable service, and enjoyed some phenomenal meals. I have to say that rarely am I in total disbelief at what I’m looking at and trying to figure out how just how the heck will I eat it. So I ask is there ever a time when there could be too much of a good thing? My answer is…
OCOEE, FL
wogx.com

When is the next launch from Florida?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - If you're thinking of heading out to Florida's Space Coast to watch a rocket launch this summer, here's what's planned for the month of July, according to SpaceLaunchSchedule.com. Keep in mind that these launch dates are tentative and schedules are subject to change due to technical...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

