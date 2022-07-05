Ladybird Academy

Since its inception in 1947, the Oviedo Garden Club has grown deep roots in the community – literally. Like the perfect little accent flowers that make your garden or landscaping pop, the club is small but its impact throughout the area is beautifully big. The Garden Club’s 30 active members typically meet monthly at the local library, but during the pandemic years, some meetings have taken place in members’ homes or at Sweetwater Park. Regardless of where they convene, members come to each meeting eager to learn about Florida’s flora and exchange helpful information and tips with one another. From the novice to the master gardener, club members welcome all who share their passion for gardening and giving back to the community.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO