Ladybird Academy

 4 days ago

Ladybird Academies of Oviedo and Winter Springs continue to earn recognition as Central Florida’s premier early-childhood education providers. “We are committed to providing students ages six weeks to 12 years access to advanced technology, enrichment activities, and engaging instruction in a safe environment...

Garden Grandeur

Since its inception in 1947, the Oviedo Garden Club has grown deep roots in the community – literally. Like the perfect little accent flowers that make your garden or landscaping pop, the club is small but its impact throughout the area is beautifully big. The Garden Club’s 30 active members typically meet monthly at the local library, but during the pandemic years, some meetings have taken place in members’ homes or at Sweetwater Park. Regardless of where they convene, members come to each meeting eager to learn about Florida’s flora and exchange helpful information and tips with one another. From the novice to the master gardener, club members welcome all who share their passion for gardening and giving back to the community.
Lake Brantley High Turns 50

In 1969, the Seminole County School Board knew it needed to build schools and build them in a hurry – especially in the southern part of the county. The original plan was for an elementary, middle, and high school to be built adjacent to each other, to create an educational plaza of sorts, on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs. Ten million dollars was earmarked to build the schools we would eventually know as Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High.
