Did You Know These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho?

By Parker Kane
 3 days ago
Hope y'all had a great 4th of July! It's the middle of Summer and tis' the season for visiting Idaho's beautiful lakes and spending time on the lakes with our friends and families...

KIDO Talk Radio

Stupid & Obvious Idaho Laws

Idaho's long been know for its laws that toe the line between quirky and questionable. Check out our list of recent finds on stupid and obvious Idaho laws. HITCHHIKING. Need a ride? Idaho says it's cool so long as it's not one from a stranger. RATTLESNAKES. It's illegal to kill...
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production. This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs. Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and...
BUHL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#4th Of July#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Most Beautiful#United States
KIDO Talk Radio

Enjoy Idaho’s Beauty with These Boise Area Hikes

Idaho is known for its abundance of natural beauty. The Treasure Valley area is full of walkways, pathways and hikes for anyone at any skill level to enjoy the stunning outdoors that surround us. Exploring the Boise Greenbelt is always a good idea but if you are looking for something to get your heartrate up a bit more and get up a little higher elevation to see some views then this list is for you. Scroll down to check out great places to hike around the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why This Idaho City is One of the Best for Recreation in the United States

Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.
IDAHO CITY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dam breaching is bad for Idaho

What makes Idaho the state we are proud to call home? To me, it’s our shared goal of making Idaho the best place to live, to work, and to raise a family. That’s why I’m always troubled by renewed attempts to breach dams that Idahoans rely on.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Special Interest Group Seeks to Raise Your Taxes

The hardworking advocates at Reclaim Idaho are at it again. The group that has never met a petition drive they didn't like recently submitted a petition with over 100,000 signatures demanding the state consider the Quality for Education Act. If the group has successfully collected the 100,000 certified signatures, the...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

How Bad for Us is the Water We’re Drinking Here in Idaho?

Mashed recently published an article covering The State with the Worst Drinking Water Quality in America, and thankfully... it’s not Idaho. It’s actually Alaska. Mashed said, “It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes: it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.”
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Hidden Idaho Town Host’s The World’s Rich and Famous This Week

Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Popular Conspiracies in Idaho & Surrounding States

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Are Pesticides In Idaho Giving People Cancer?

The headline isn't there to scare, this is a real topic that scientists are looking into. Researchers at both University of Idaho and Northern Arizona University have been discovering a possible link between pesticide use and cancer cases. Alan Kolok, Idaho Water Resources Research Institute, lead two separate studies on...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Latest on the Missing Children of Idaho

There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s New Number One Concern: Bears

Living in Idaho in 2022 gives one plenty to worry about. Traffic. Rising gas prices and rent. Which vendor in downtown Boise has the best street hotdogs. It can be a lot. Making matters worse? Feral beasts are on the lookout for a nice tasty treat. Your tasty treats, to be exact.
BOISE, ID
buckrail.com

New legal settlement protects coyotes, wolves in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A settlement agreement between conservation groups and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management guarantees interim protections for native wildlife in Idaho pending the completion of new environmental reviews of the agencies’ actions. The...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

