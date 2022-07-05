Kids Shot in Bouncy Houses During July 4th Cookout
Police currently believe that the attack was unmotivated and that the perpetrator fled the scene...www.newsweek.com
It wasn't just a random shooting .Someone tried to hide in a crowd of family members and got two little babies shot .They have to know who it was and should let the police know who .How can you endanger little kids in your family .?
lord jesus please be with the parents at this difficult time lay your hands on them and comfort them in their time of sorrow
So sad to see all these violent crimes in areas which said, we don't need no police. And now with so many good officer gone they are left with few that care. They did get what they ask for. Sad but true. If you keep kicking a dog that is supposed to protect you, you may find that dog does not care to protect you anymore. Be smart and stay safe. 🤔 Think
