Kids Shot in Bouncy Houses During July 4th Cookout

By Thomas Kika
 3 days ago
Police currently believe that the attack was unmotivated and that the perpetrator fled the scene...

Kenneth Barrett
3d ago

It wasn't just a random shooting .Someone tried to hide in a crowd of family members and got two little babies shot .They have to know who it was and should let the police know who .How can you endanger little kids in your family .?

good vibes girl
3d ago

lord jesus please be with the parents at this difficult time lay your hands on them and comfort them in their time of sorrow

Lee Stone
3d ago

So sad to see all these violent crimes in areas which said, we don't need no police. And now with so many good officer gone they are left with few that care. They did get what they ask for. Sad but true. If you keep kicking a dog that is supposed to protect you, you may find that dog does not care to protect you anymore. Be smart and stay safe. 🤔 Think

Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
