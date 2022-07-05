ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Federal appeals court greenlights federal deportation policy

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gViAv9n00

Federal guidance prioritizing the deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk can be implemented, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

At issue is a September directive from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance of President Joe Biden's administration updated the policy under the administration of then-President Donald Trump, which removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

A federal judge put the Biden policy on hold after Arizona, Ohio and Montana sued to stop it, arguing it would lead to an increase in crime and strain law enforcement resources. After the government appealed, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the judge's preliminary injunction.

The appeals court said states couldn't prove the injuries they alleged, and said the guidance only instructs federal agents on how to enforce a law the national government has considerable authority over.

The Homeland Security guidance “does not impose any direct costs on the States or threaten the loss of any federal funding,” wrote chief circuit Judge Jeff Sutton.

Emilee Cantrell, press secretary for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said in a statement the court's “decision unfortunately allows President Biden to continue his dangerous immigration policies.”

“The border crisis has devastating impacts in Montana and states across the nation,” Cantrell said. “Attorney General Knudsen will continue to use every available tool to make the Biden administration do its job and secure the border.” Brittni Thomason, a spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, said in a statement the agency is disappointed with the decision. “This policy is another shameful example of actions the Biden administration is taking to encourage illegal border crossings,” Thomason said.

A message was left with the Ohio Attorney General's Office seeking comment.

Comments / 40

floragirl
2d ago

This does little for solving the problem that our administration does not enforce laws. How does someone entering the country get the right to make American citizens pay for all their attorney cost food and shelter.

Reply(2)
61
Dustin Redding
2d ago

so let me get this straight Joe Biden wants these people to break the law twice before you deport them?they already broke the law entering the country 🤦🏿‍♂️🤡

Reply(11)
52
USMC Sniper41
2d ago

Every cabinet member, Congressman, senator, and the president all swear an oath to support and defend the constitution and to obey and enforce the law!! That does not allow them to pick and choose which ones to obey!! It means ALL of them!! If you don't like one you have to work within the constraints of the law to change it, you don't get to just ignore ones that you don't like!!! Period!!

Reply(1)
27
Related
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearings: Ex-DOJ officials who resisted Trump plot testify

The House Jan. 6 select committee held its fifth public hearing into the Capitol riot today at 3 p.m. ET. The nine-member panel focused on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to get the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election. Our contributors were MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem,...
POTUS
AFP

US Supreme Court deals migrant rights setback on detention

The US Supreme Court dealt a setback to the rights of undocumented migrants detained after crossing into the country in cases that pitted the administration of President Joe Biden against immigration advocates. The original case was brought to the Supreme Court by the administration of president Donald Trump, who, as part of his fight against immigration, took a hard line against rights for undocumented migrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Reason.com

Texas Sets Up Test Case For Arizona v. U.S.

June 2012 was a rough month for conservatives. Of course, on June 28, 2012, the Court decided NFIB v. Sebelius. I could write a book about that day. But three days earlier, the right suffered another momentous defeat--one that I think was somewhat pushed out of the headlines by NFIB. I was actually in the Court when Arizona v. United States was handed down. I had never seen Justice Scalia so irate.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Report: Justice Department probing Texas' border mission

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas’ multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records. A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a “formal investigation” in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Ohio Attorney General#Politics Federal#Greenlights Federal
Washington Examiner

SCOTUS & US District Court News

Progressives follow a losing playbook on the courts. Packing the court, and other Democratic schemes, would only backfire. Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free. By Quin Hillyer. | July 07, 2022 10:03 AM. Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Examiner

A major blow to the administrative state

With West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court finished its latest term on a strong note. As it had with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , the court here took a step toward restoring lawmaking power in its rightful place — with the people and their representatives. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Proposes Requiring States to Set Tailpipe Emissions Targets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday announced it is proposing to require that state transportation agencies set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system. The department's Federal Highway Administration told Reuters states will have flexibility "to set targets that work for their respective climate...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy