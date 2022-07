GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested July 6 on charges of drug trafficking after deputies discovered crack, heroin and oxycodone pills while executing search warrants. Ature Javon Gray, 28, was taken into custody on warrants and in connection with a variety of drug charges, including: Two counts of trafficking heroin, third offense; one count of distribution of heroin, third offense; three counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled substance, third offense; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, third offense; two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substance, third offense; two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense; and one count of distribution within a ½ mile of a school or park.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO