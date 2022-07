LSU’s now up to 11 commits in its 2023 recruiting class, with great starts in filling out the future of the defensive line and secondary. But the next obvious question is where do the Tigers go from here with this class? First it’s important to bring up this reminder that the program isn’t limited to 25 scholarship freshmen anymore. It’s a rule that the NCAA has removed for at least the next two seasons, allowing programs carte blanche in adding talent via the freshman class and transfer portal, so long as college teams stay at or under the 85 man scholarship limit.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO