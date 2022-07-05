ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Johnny Miller doesn't play anymore, but he keeps a connection

By By Greg Lee
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

BOISE — Johnny Miller says he hasn't had much interest in the PGA Tour since leaving as NBC's lead analyst alongside Dan Hicks in late 2018.

Miller spent some time with me, the Idaho Press sports editor, and Albertsons Boise Open volunteers at an event last week at the Hillcrest Country Club. And, of course, Tiger Woods came up in conversation. After the years of personal torment brought on by himself, Miller likes where Tiger has evolved.

As far as Woods' game, well the car accident may have taken the life out of it.

"There's an old saying in boxing that every super great fighter always has one great fight left in him," Miller said. "That happened to me, I had been retired five years (and) announcing and I won the AT&T (at Pebble Beach) playing once a year."

Miller thinks that Woods is "probably bored," that his comeback gives him something to drive him through every day.

"He always says he shows up to win," Miller added. "Maybe he should take a softer approach like 'maybe if I can make the cut and have a good time and see my friends out here, I've already had my day in the sun' — I'd lean that way and if he does something phenomenal it's gravy on his turkey. He's not the same guy he used to be."

At 75 years old, Miller doesn't play a round of golf anymore. Too many injuries have taken their toll, he says.

The damage is extensive. He got a torn right groin muscle. His knees are shot. One lower leg isn't in good shape and plenty more. But the injuries aren't from golf. Miller has owned about 15 ranches over the years and all the upkeep and things has caused bumps and bruises.

So he doesn't play any more, but every day Miller heads down to Spyglass Hill Golf Course near Monterey Peninsula, California — his primary home — and hits 30-40 balls, 30-40 chips and 30-40 putts while his wife is out riding her horses. Then he picks up lunch for the two of them and heads home.

A couple of his sons had brief forays as professional golfers, but they quickly moved on to other things and family.

Which means Johnny Miller's connection with the game he so loved as a youth in the 1960s and onto the PGA Tour in the 70s is through his pair of grandsons.

One grandson, Simon, is playing at the University of California.

"He's doing well. He pretty much plays every tournament," Miller said.

The other, with a cool name, has been making a name for himself already as a 10-year-old junior golf.

Nicklaus Miller.

It's pretty obvious who Miller's son Todd was trying to honor.

Jack Nicklaus had a profound impact on professional golf. Seven years Miller's senior, Nicklaus took Miller under his wing immediately when he joined the PGA Tour in 1969.

Miller just bought a home in Provo, Utah, near four of his children so he can spend more time with his grandchildren. But most of the time he's in Pacific Grove, California. His wife has two horses at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center.

He has two children who live in Napa, California, so he gets up there frequently.

"So it all revolves around the grandkids," he said.

The way it should be.

