Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Police investigating weekend shooting

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that occurred over the holiday weekend. Officers were called to Shamrock Place Saturday night just after...

KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
Radio Iowa

Iowa City man facing several charges including terrorism

Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Johnson County Sheriff releases details of GuideLink arrest

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released further details on the incident at the Guidelink Center on Southgate Avenue and a subsequent incident at the Capitol House Apartments on South Dubuque Street Tuesday. Law enforcement was called to the Center around 2pm after an individual came into the building...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Four injured in three-car crash

Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets. A car traveling eastbound on Locust ran the red light and T-boned another car heading south on Marquette. That car...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
IOWA CITY, IA
Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

The Coralville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant John Williams, who died due to a medical incident while on duty Sunday. Visitation services will be held Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to take place Monday at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Grace Community Church located at 2707 Dubuque Street NE in North Liberty.
CORALVILLE, IA
3-year-old Iowa boy dies following shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died. The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
CORALVILLE, IA
Police: Fireworks stand employee stole $4,000, spent it all at casino

A 41-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after police say he took off with the proceeds from a fireworks stand and spent them at a casino. Charles Lee Myers Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. On Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 800 block of...
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
Every summer, lease gaps leave Iowa City renters scrambling for housing and storage

Paul Holdefer faced a worrying prospect. The University of Iowa graduate research assistant’s lease was set to expire July 25, a week before his new one began. He tried to negotiate a longer stay in his original apartment, “just to not be unhoused with all my stuff and my partner,” he said, “even offering to prorate rent above what the going rate was.” Weeks later his property managers emailed him back with a resounding no, claiming the carpet cleaning crew needed a full week to get into the apartment and clean, which stretched credulity. Days before he was kicked to the curb, his partner’s coworker said they could stay in his house while he was on vacation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

