Iowa City Police investigating weekend shooting

Paul Holdefer faced a worrying prospect. The University of Iowa graduate research assistant’s lease was set to expire July 25, a week before his new one began. He tried to negotiate a longer stay in his original apartment, “just to not be unhoused with all my stuff and my partner,” he said, “even offering to prorate rent above what the going rate was.” Weeks later his property managers emailed him back with a resounding no, claiming the carpet cleaning crew needed a full week to get into the apartment and clean, which stretched credulity. Days before he was kicked to the curb, his partner’s coworker said they could stay in his house while he was on vacation.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO