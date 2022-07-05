ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

2022 Saugatuck Festival is about quality music and attracting curious listeners

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck returns with six weeks of concerts with Together Again! on July 7 & 8 at 7:30 pm at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. Pianist...

Music festival brings hard rock big names to Grand Rapids

A weekend celebration of hard rock featuring bands such as Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed is coming to Grand Rapids for a second year. Upheaval Festival 2022 will take place Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, at Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids. This year’s festival will kick off...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Classic cars, music to headline Paw Paw Days

PAW PAW – The annual Paw Paw Days and Classic Car and Truck Show will be held Saturday, July 23, in downtown Paw Paw, featuring a ribbon cutting to officially mark the completion of the village’s streetscape/road work on Michigan Avenue, a car show, music, an arts and craft fair, sidewalk sales, and more.
PAW PAW, MI
LAUP Fiesta Returns To Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -The annual LAUP Fiesta is taking place this Saturday, July 9th. It is full of family fun including live music, delicious food, salsa dancing, a talent show, a car show, and much more. This fiesta is a true celebration of the Latino Culture in Holland. The event starts at 12PM and goes on all day long ending at 11:30PM. For more information you can visit their website for a full list of events. If you would like to volunteer at the Fiesta there are openings to help Set-up, break-down and help people with questions they may have. You can sign up to volunteer here .
HOLLAND, MI
Lakefront Nautical Themed Mansion with Cottage Vibe

A whimsical grand estate on Lake Macatawa in Holland, Michigan is the perfect summer retreat for its homeowners and guests. This custom built stone and shingle house was designed by Via Design and constructed by Scott Christopher Homes. The massive property includes a 22,000 sq. ft. main house and a 6,000 sq. ft. guest house.
HOLLAND, MI
Former Theo and Stacy’s becomes pancake house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two years after Theo and Stacy’s officially closed its Westnedge Avenue location, the Kalamazoo space is open under a new name and concept. Berries Famous Pancake House and More held its soft opening Friday. The concept comes from Chris Mavrakis, who’s been in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Amazing Lakes In Mid Michigan You’ll Love Living On!

There is something amazing about being on the water. For me it's the sound of the water along the shoreline. The subtle sound it makes with each wave. That is total serenity for me. Visiting someone's home or cottage on the lake is fun, however having my own dwelling someday would be awesome.
LANSING, MI
"A very exciting week for Michigan birders:" Rare woodpecker spotted at Muskegon golf course

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.
MUSKEGON, MI
Arts
Music
Where are the Best Boating Lakes in Michigan?

Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Battle Creek Man Goes Viral in $50 Million Bank Vault

Battle Creek man gains a large following fast with fascinating bank vault TikToks. When Jerud isn't busy working as a Territory Sales Manager for Napa Auto Parts he's blowing up on the popular social media app TikTok. Jerud, a.k.a. @fluffdaddy73 on TikTok, currently has 43.4 thousand followers, 1.1 million total video likes, and at least 11 million total video views so far. This is how he describes the content on his channel,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Did You Know About This FREE Kent County Service?

In October of 2021, I moved back home to West Michigan from San Antonio with my wife Lindsey. After almost six months we were finally able to find a house and move in. We're still in the process of unboxing our things and the boxes were starting to pile up so in an effort to try and help other people that are getting ready to move my wife suggested we post the boxes we will no longer need online.
KENT COUNTY, MI

