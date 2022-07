The Bradley County Commission met on Tuesday to cover several items of business. An item was added to the minutes in regards to the gambling tax, which will be deposited into the general fund and only used for capital projects from a check written each year. This is an already-existing policy and was being added to the minutes for documentation. A resolution was passed authorizing the Bradley County Mayor to execute a construction easement to the city of Cleveland along Dooley Street for a federal project for an amount of $300. A resolution was passed fixing the tax levy for Bradley County, as well as the tax levy for the Bradley County Fire District for the fiscal year, with no increases.

