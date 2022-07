Even if witnesses to a shooting choose not to speak with police, a gun or any other piece of evidence left behind can help piece together the events. According to an announcement made on Thursday by William McCrary, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ St. Paul field division, the temporary addition of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network mobile van in the Twin Cities will enable cartridge casings to be tested more quickly, potentially tying crime scenes and suspects.

