In effort to combat floating trash in the Hillsborough River, the City of Tampa will debut its new garbage boat this weekend, named "Little Skimmer." According to the City of Tampa, Little Skimmer will be operated by the Solid Waste Department and will scoop up trash eight hours a day, for four days per week, along the river and around Davis Islands, and the Bay.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO