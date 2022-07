By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Marissa Getts believes that land use planning is a deeply human endeavor. When it comes to dealing with policies of planning, she’s quick to look at the impacts on the people living on the land. And having watched the rapid changes in the Flathead Valley in the last few years she’s keenly aware of the repercussions of growth. “People went through this collective trauma,” she said of dealing with the growth. “People are watching the change happen and worrying about whether they will have a place here and some have already had to move out of...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO