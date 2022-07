Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park will see a double-whammy of precipitation into early next week and by the time it’s all said and done, the high country of the park could see another foot of snow. The storm will start out as rain Friday into Sunday and it will be heavy at times. Snow levels Friday through Sunday however will be high — above 9,000 feet, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lukinbill. Through the time period, the area could see 0.75 inch to 1.5 inches of rain. Mainstem rivers will be running high, but aren’t expected to reach flood stage, though...

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 29 DAYS AGO