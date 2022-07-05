Columbia Falls Bookmobile on the road this summer

No. 1743 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CORAM COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT 200,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK Coram County Water and/or Sewer District is requesting Bids for the construction of the 200,000 Gallon Water Storage Tank. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of Morrison-Maierle, Inc. located at 172 Timberwolf Parkway, Kalispell, MT 59901, until July 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project generally consists of the construction of a 200,000-gallon bolted glass fused-to-steel or prestressed concrete storage tank and appurtenances, tank foundation preparation, grading, 10" PVC water main, valves, fittings, tank mixing system, security fence, site electrical, SCADA integration, and site restoration. Complete electronic Project Plans and Specifications are available at the Morrison-Maierle, Inc. website "www.m-m.net" by clicking on the "Contact Us" tab, then click "Projects Bidding," then click "View our current projects bidding page" and selecting this project from the project list which will direct you to the QuestCDN website. Documents can only be viewed and cannot be downloaded or printed without purchasing. To purchase and download the project documents in pdf format, click "Download Project PDF" and sign on to QuestCDN.com. Plan documents can be downloaded for a fee of $30.00. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or email "info@questcdn.com" for assistance in the free membership registration, downloading documents, and working with this digital project information. Hard copies of the Project Plans and Specifications are not available for purchase. Prospective Bidders must purchase contract documents and access the bid form through QuestCDN. Hard copy bids will not be accepted. QuestCDN will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through QuestCDN. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on July 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time at the Coram-West Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, 10110 Highway 2 East, Coram, MT, 59936 (Corner of Highway 2 and Seville Lane). Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required. A bid may not be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of the Bids specified above unless it meets requirements and procedures outlined in the Instructions to Bidders. The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the Coram County Water and/or Sewer District July 6, 13, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

