Columbia Falls, MT

Columbia Falls Bookmobile on the road this summer

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

This summer the Columbia Falls School District is once again sending the Bookmobile throughout the school district to offer free books and food for kids. The Bookmobile runs through the first week of August. This program is a...

hungryhorsenews.com

NBCMontana

Illegally introduced northern pike put Montana ponds, lakes at risk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Recent surveys found northern pike growing in population in the Shady Lane Pond in Evergreen and Lake Mary Ronan near Dayton. Northern pike are non-native fish species to Montana except in the Saskatchewan River drainage on the east side of Glacier National Park. The illegally-introduced species...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Legals for July, 6 2022

No. 1743 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CORAM COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT 200,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK Coram County Water and/or Sewer District is requesting Bids for the construction of the 200,000 Gallon Water Storage Tank. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of Morrison-Maierle, Inc. located at 172 Timberwolf Parkway, Kalispell, MT 59901, until July 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project generally consists of the construction of a 200,000-gallon bolted glass fused-to-steel or prestressed concrete storage tank and appurtenances, tank foundation preparation, grading, 10" PVC water main, valves, fittings, tank mixing system, security fence, site electrical, SCADA integration, and site restoration. Complete electronic Project Plans and Specifications are available at the Morrison-Maierle, Inc. website "www.m-m.net" by clicking on the "Contact Us" tab, then click "Projects Bidding," then click "View our current projects bidding page" and selecting this project from the project list which will direct you to the QuestCDN website. Documents can only be viewed and cannot be downloaded or printed without purchasing. To purchase and download the project documents in pdf format, click "Download Project PDF" and sign on to QuestCDN.com. Plan documents can be downloaded for a fee of $30.00. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or email "info@questcdn.com" for assistance in the free membership registration, downloading documents, and working with this digital project information. Hard copies of the Project Plans and Specifications are not available for purchase. Prospective Bidders must purchase contract documents and access the bid form through QuestCDN. Hard copy bids will not be accepted. QuestCDN will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through QuestCDN. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on July 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time at the Coram-West Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, 10110 Highway 2 East, Coram, MT, 59936 (Corner of Highway 2 and Seville Lane). Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required. A bid may not be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of the Bids specified above unless it meets requirements and procedures outlined in the Instructions to Bidders. The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the Coram County Water and/or Sewer District July 6, 13, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
CORAM, MT
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Coram, MT
Hungry Horse News

Thale Ileen Chubb Balding

Born in Wolf Point Montana, November 14th, 1935, she went to the Lord on June 30th 2022 at the age of 86. Thale moved with her parents, Howard and Gertrude Chubb to property they purchased in 1936 from Stoltze Lumber Company. She attended Columbia Falls Schools and graduated in 1954. She married Samuel Deardurff in 1954, they had three sons, Michael, Daniel and Timothy. They lived in Montana and California, Camp Pendleton where Sam was in the Marines, they later divorced.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Sun Road On Pace for Historic Late Opening

Glacier National Park officials have announced that the full opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will occur “no earlier than” July 13, portending the latest date on record that the 50-mile long alpine thoroughfare has opened over the Continental Divide at Logan Pass in its 90-year history. In 1933,...
TRAFFIC
Flathead Beacon

Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release. Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Gateway School sees homegrown roof panels

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News While most of the building is steel, the new Glacier Gateway Elementary School saw locally made wood going up on its showcase roof last week. Cross laminated panels, made right across the road at the SmartLam plant in Columbia Falls, were being installed on the new school by contractor Swank Construction last week. All told, the roof will have 54 of the panels, which require just an overlay of insulation and a roof membrane, according to project manager Monte Moultray. SmartLam builds the panels from dimension lumber which is glued together under extreme pressure. It’s said to be fire...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
#Columbia Heights#On The Road#Columbia Falls Bookmobile#Girls Club
Hungry Horse News

Richard Michael “Mike” Hartman

Richard Michael “Mike” Hartman, age 67, of Columbia Falls passed away June 30, 2022. He was born July 11, 1954 in Kalispell to Shirley Ann Winn (Kellett) of Bryan, Texas and the late Richard E. Hartman. Mike was a hard worker and served our nation in the Navy...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Subdivision plan not sensible

The recent passing of Bill Shaw brings to mind Bill being the last farmer to put up the hay from the 49 acres along River Road east of Columbia Falls. Now, that field is destined to become high density three-story apartment buildings and row houses for 1,200 residents within the cty limits. The Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association (UFNA) is opposed to this proposal as submitted by James Barnett, also building the apartments at Silverbrook subdivision north of Kalispell along Highway 93 and Church Drive. That is what the open space along the Flathead River will look...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Recount Confirms Holmquist as Winner

The election recount for the Flathead County Commissioners race reconfirmed the canvassed results with incumbent commissioner Pam Holmquist sustaining a 40 vote lead over challenger Jack Fallon. The recount showed a net four-vote loss for Fallon and a net six-vote loss for Holmquist, not enough to change the outcome of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

A champion of clean water recognized for his work with students both at home and thousands of miles away

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls resident Dave Renfrow recently received a School Administrators of Montana “Friends of Education Award” for his work both with Columbia Falls students and students in Guatemala. Renfrow has been championing a clean water system for schools called a Tippy Tap in the Central America country for years now. The award “recognizes those individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty in supporting and promoting public education.” While the recognition was appreciated, Renfrow defers to the students and supporters both in Guatemala and here in Montana for the program’s success. In Columbia Falls,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: Mud and Moths

So I did a hike last weekend with the boy deep into Glacier’s backcountry. Just getting a permit is a bit of a workout if you don’t have a Sun Road reso. I found a parking spot in West Glacier, then road a bike to the permit center. Fortunately, I was pretty much able to get the spots I wanted. Deep snows are helping, because people can’t make trips yet over mountain passes, so there’s not as many through hikers. The trails are also mud and in some places, flooded entirely. That doesn’t stop most folks, but I suspect some are turning...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls grad now heads up Whitefish affordable housing planning

By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Marissa Getts believes that land use planning is a deeply human endeavor. When it comes to dealing with policies of planning, she’s quick to look at the impacts on the people living on the land. And having watched the rapid changes in the Flathead Valley in the last few years she’s keenly aware of the repercussions of growth. “People went through this collective trauma,” she said of dealing with the growth. “People are watching the change happen and worrying about whether they will have a place here and some have already had to move out of...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
The Western News

Repeat offender pleads guilty to stealing camper

A Lincoln County man recently pleaded guilty to stealing a camper in the Eureka area two years ago. Luke Deloy Hansen, 39, entered his plea on June 20 on a felony theft charge in front of Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe. Hansen’s sentencing date is scheduled for Aug. 8. He remains locked up in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Theft carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in the Montana State Prison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Soccer star holds clinic in Columbia Falls

Carli Lloyd held court at Flip Darling Memorial Field in Columbia Falls on Saturday for the first-ever CL10 Soccer Clinic held in Montana. Yes, that Carli Lloyd. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, two-time FIFA Player of the Year and four-time Olympian Carli Lloyd.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

