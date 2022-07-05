Obituary: Compton, Rochelle “Shelley”

CLARINGTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Our mother Erma Marjorie Gruse passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on August 28, 1927 to Floyd and Harriet Minamyer of Clarington, Ohio. She was part of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation. The generation that held this country together not only through the Great Depression but also World War II. I should clarify for younger readers the Great Depression wasn’t a psychological condition requiring Xanax or Ativan but rather a time of great economic hardships where there was never enough money or food. These challenges helped mom develop the foundation of her character where God and faith sustained her throughout her life. Waste not want not applies to most who lived through the Great Depression. Mom couldn’t stand to waste food. She would take a spatula to an empty peanut butter jar to remove all of the peanut butter well enough that you could use the jar as a magnifier to read a newspaper. She was a frugal person.

