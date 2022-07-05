Obituary: Compton, Rochelle “Shelley”

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Peter Blue, 64, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away June 24, 2022 with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dale “Wayne” Burton, 84, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark surrounded by his loved ones. Wayne was born March 14, 1938. A son of the late Charles and Zona Burton. He was...
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Beatrice Fought, 81, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on July 5, 2022, under the care of Hospice, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Newark, WV, to the late Donnie Reed, but was placed in foster care. She attended...
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Carl Hollister, 74, AKA Gomer and Poppi of 302 Front St., Williamstown, WV punched the throttle down with one last “Boogity boogity!” On his way to the pearly gates to help “God Shuffle His Feet” Tuesday, July 5th, 2022. Bill was...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Relay for Life event will be returning to the Wood County area on July 30th. Officials with the American Cancer Society say that they are excited to be bringing the event back for this year. This event looks to not only benefit the organization, but...
CLARINGTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Our mother Erma Marjorie Gruse passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on August 28, 1927 to Floyd and Harriet Minamyer of Clarington, Ohio. She was part of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation. The generation that held this country together not only through the Great Depression but also World War II. I should clarify for younger readers the Great Depression wasn’t a psychological condition requiring Xanax or Ativan but rather a time of great economic hardships where there was never enough money or food. These challenges helped mom develop the foundation of her character where God and faith sustained her throughout her life. Waste not want not applies to most who lived through the Great Depression. Mom couldn’t stand to waste food. She would take a spatula to an empty peanut butter jar to remove all of the peanut butter well enough that you could use the jar as a magnifier to read a newspaper. She was a frugal person.
ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billy Dwain Butler, 77, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born on December 28, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Everett and Lear Butler Wears. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and...
ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bubby Dean Mitchell, 84, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial, Charleston, WV. He was born March 8, 1938, in Liverpool, WV, a son of the late Roy and Janie Rhoades Mitchell. He is survived by daughters Jill...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Retired Parkersburg Police Chief George B. Fox, 69, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. George was born December 14, 1952 to his parents, the late George L. and Imogene Allen Fox. He was 1971 graduate of Parkersburg High School. George served as...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After having attended West Virginia University at Parkersburg as a student and working as an adjunct professor, chief operating officer, and more at the college -- Dr. Torie Jackson will become the school’s interim college president. And after a few days in this new role,...
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stephen Finley Greiner, 76, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. He was born April 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Andy L. and Eliza L. Carpenter Greiner. Steve was a 1964...
REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Francis Patrick Mckeon lV, born in Columbus Ohio the 24th of November, 1965 and went home with the Lord on July 1st, 2022. Pat was a master painter, born to Francis Patrick Mckeon lll and Geraldine Louise Powell. He was preceded in death by his father...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cancer patients received heart warming gifts today at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Louis Thomas Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are partnering with WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center for Blankets of Hope. This project was created to provide cancer patients with blankets...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted Eric Charles Mullins for the murder of Lisa Rogers, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutors Office. In November 2021, Rogers was found dead in a house near the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets in...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karen Marie Cain, 60, of Spencer, WV passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Camden Medical Center. She was born May 13, 1962 in Gassaway, WV a daughter of the late Alex Lee and Violet Goodrich Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is partnering with West Virginia Junior College for a new hybrid nursing program. This new 18-month program will be designed to give nursing students not only an education, but also real-world experience with those in the profession. “And so, finding...
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - After a two year hiatus, Marietta Riverfront Roar will be back for its 20th anniversary this Friday. It’s a Mid-Ohio Valley tradition that’s all about fun. Board Member Rick Smith said they’re expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people throughout the three day event. Expect...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg will host their 29th annual Elinor K. Ross Walk Your Paws event Saturday. The event will be July 9 at Parkersburg City Park from 9-1 p.m. To participate in the event you will need to have a pledge form which you...
