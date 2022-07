The season opens October 2 with a concert in the Virtuoso Violins Series presented at Sarasota Opera House. The Magnificent Markovs features Alexander, Albert, and Marina Markov, the “first family of the violin.” The concert features Alexander Markov playing his original composition, Caesar, on his gold electric violin, accompanied by Key Chorale and Booker High School VPA Choir. He will also be joined by his renowned violinist parents to perform classical favorites. Electrifying young violinists Blake Pouliot and Simone Porter take the stage as Double Feature on December 6, with pianist Hsin-I-Huang. Vivaldi and Mendelssohn on May 9 brings together young concertmasters from four American orchestras for Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mendelssohn’s String Octet. Post-concert receptions are offered for an additional charge.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO