July 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand plans to develop in the coming months. A Brooksville opening is on tap later this summer, and new restaurants are in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa as well. This is Captain D’s 34th location overall in the state and the first in the Spring Hill market.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO