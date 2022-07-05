7 Legit Ways to Earn Free Gas Cards

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Gas prices are going through the roof, and drivers are scrambling to find new and innovative ways to save money at the pump, even if it’s just a little at a time.

Free gas cards are a great way to cut your fuel costs. These gift cards can save you money when you fill up. For example, you might save $25 at Sunoco stations, or $50 at ExonMobil.

Following are 10 ways to get these cards without paying for them.

Check out apps like GasBuddy

While there are a variety of apps out there to help you cut your gas costs, GasBuddy is arguably the most famous.

GasBuddy offers a free gas card that you can link to your checking account. When you use the card at gas stations, you can save up to 25 cents per gallon when filling up.

Use sites like Swagbucks

Swagbucks offers a rewards program that is great if you have a bit of extra time on your hands. Log into the site, use their search engine, play games, or watch videos to accumulate points.

You can then redeem the points for many different types of rewards, including free gas cards. For example, 5,000 points might get you $50 worth of free gas cards. That’s not bad for watching some ads.

For more details, check out our Swagbucks review.

Take surveys online

Some websites will give you points for taking surveys. Chief among these sites is Survey Junkie, which offers different surveys to different demographics.

You may not qualify for all of the surveys, so don’t get discouraged if you spend time on a survey only to find out part way through you aren’t eligible. Patience is worth it when you cash in those hard-earned points for rewards.

Note that gas cards are not always available here. So, you might have to cash in your points for a PayPal deposit and use that money to buy gas.

For more info, check out our Survey Junkie review.

Buy discounted gas cards online

Some people with gas cards may not want them. So, they sell them to sites such as Gift Card Granny or Raise. You can then purchase these cards at a discounted price.

While this won’t get you free gas cards, it will assist you in finding discounted gas cards, which will help you cut costs.

Check with your hotel or motel

If you’re someone who travels often, or you simply have a big trip coming up and need to save some bucks, check in with the hotel you are staying with to see if it offers incentives.

In the past, some hotels have tried to remain competitive in an ever-expanding hospitality market by offering free gas cards. And even today, that is true. Marriott Bonvoy is offering a promotion through Sept. 22 that gives some guests a $25 Chevron gas card for free, for example.

Use grocery store points

Shopping at the grocery store can be just as stressful as buying gas, thanks to inflation and the rising cost of food and household goods. Fortunately, plenty of grocery stores have loyalty programs that you can take advantage of to lower your costs.

Many of these programs have you sign up for a membership card which helps you accumulate points as you shop and spend. Some of them can be redeemed for free gas cards or other gas discounts.

Ask your religious leader

Are you a regular attendee of a church, mosque, temple, or other religious community? Such organizations may be able to help with gas prices.

Your imam, priest, or rabbi will have their finger on the pulse of your community, and can help redistribute some wealth from those who are well-off to those who are struggling in his or her flock. That can translate into free gas cards for you, thanks to the generosity of others.

Bottom line

It can feel truly challenging to work hard to provide for yourself and your family, only to see so much of your hard-earned money pumped directly into your gas tank. That’s why scoring free gas cards can feel like winning on a scratch-off ticket or finding a $20 bill on the ground.

You can also take additional steps to save money at the pump, such as carpooling, riding your bike, catching the bus, or using a budgeting app. A little ingenuity goes a long way.