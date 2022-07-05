ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

By WAFB Staff
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE site. The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July...

www.fox8live.com

brproud.com

La. residents encouraged to renew credentials before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023. Louisiana – High speed internet service provider Brightspeed announced on July 7, 2022, that it will deliver up to 14,000 new fiber passings by the end of 2023 in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed intends to pass an additional 14,000 fibers in the state in the coming years, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish is included in the areas to be serviced.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana treasurer calls for statewide online payment options

BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) meeting discussions, stressing that Louisiana must learn to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the meeting agenda pointed toward the need to explore acceptance of electronic payment methods for all...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Alabama fed up housing Louisiana's juvenile offenders, local law enforcement scrambling to find solution

Louisiana's juvenile jail struggles continued Thursday as some local law enforcement officials were informed Alabama would no longer help them house their young, violent offenders. Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, who oversees prosecutions in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, told WBRZ that officials in Alabama have asked them...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizmagsb.com

State health official says Louisiana in 6th wave of COVID-19

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted state health officials Thursday to declare that Louisiana is in its sixth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter reported 5,436 new cases, 567 hospitalizations and two deaths from the novel coronavirus. The actual number...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana sees biggest single-day COVID-19 case spike since January

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported its biggest single-day coronavirus case spike since the omicron variant surge. Louisiana reported 5,436 cases on Thursday. The last time more than 5,000 cases were reported was on Jan. 31, when the state was coming down from the omicron variant...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison Following an Indictment for Violations of Federal Firearms Laws

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison Following an Indictment for Violations of Federal Firearms Laws. Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced on July 5, 2022, that Corey Hale, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on June 30, 2022, in a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
LOUISIANA STATE

