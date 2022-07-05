Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

Dubuque County supervisors are voicing support for an ordinance change that would cap the number of vehicles that could be driven together without a permit in response to a new state ATV/UTV law. The proposed change would cap the number of any type of vehicles that can be driven together at 50. Supervisors discussed but did not vote on the proposed changes this week.
Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
On Thursday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Linn County will be closing the roundabout at the intersection of Alburnett Road and County Home Road to install mountable curbs. The project is expected to take one day. Emergency personnel have been notified and will continue to have access if needed.
There are new plans to build a three-hundred and fifty mile carbon capture pipeline through five Eastern Iowa counties. ADMand Wolf Carbon Solutions are behind the project and now have public forums beginning in September. The pipeline would link ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and in Clinton. From there the...
A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Over in Black Hawk County near Waterloo, Iowa is a city called Hudson. The small, rural community is home to around 2,500 people, plus a few kangaroos! The kangaroos are residents of Hansen Dairy Farm, and yes, you can meet them!. According to the website, one of the co-owners of...
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.
A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl after she left her residence with a man she met on social media. The sheriff’s office said Yaritze Pastor Junech, of Ridgeway, left her home early July 3.
Are you someone who loves to try different craft beers? If you are, you need to keep this beer on your radar because it was named the top craft beer overall for 2022, and it doesn't come from some massive brewery in a big city, it is brewed in a small town in Iowa.
With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
If you ever find yourself in the weeds, there are a few kids who can help you out. All kidding and puns aside, there's Goats on the Go Dubuque who can help you remove overgrown weeds, brush, and invasive species taking over your property. Such as it is on Clarke...
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
