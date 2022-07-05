ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkader, IA

Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCJ Moyna employees break ground on a new maintenance building being...

Dubuque County Supervisors Support Cap On Number of Vehicles Driving Together

Dubuque County supervisors are voicing support for an ordinance change that would cap the number of vehicles that could be driven together without a permit in response to a new state ATV/UTV law. The proposed change would cap the number of any type of vehicles that can be driven together at 50. Supervisors discussed but did not vote on the proposed changes this week.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
County Home Road/Alburnett Road Roundabout to Close on July 7

On Thursday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Linn County will be closing the roundabout at the intersection of Alburnett Road and County Home Road to install mountable curbs. The project is expected to take one day. Emergency personnel have been notified and will continue to have access if needed.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Voice your opinion on the ADM CO2 pipeline proposal

There are new plans to build a three-hundred and fifty mile carbon capture pipeline through five Eastern Iowa counties. ADMand Wolf Carbon Solutions are behind the project and now have public forums beginning in September. The pipeline would link ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and in Clinton. From there the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Elkader, IA
Dubuque restaurant closing after 4 years

A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
Man Arrested for Stealing Meat from Wal-Mart

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA
Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
The Hunt for Dubuque’s Best Burger Leads To Paul’s Tavern

With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
DUBUQUE, IA
Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA

