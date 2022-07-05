ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

5 Most Logical Trade Destinations for Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat

By Mark Scheig
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the items on the to-do list for the Blackhawks is to figure out their goaltending situation. They also need to decide how to handle five different RFA situations in Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik, Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Then there’s two legends in Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks Draft Sam Rinzel 25th Overall

With the 25th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Sam Rinzel from the Chaska High/Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) About Sam Rinzel. Sam Rinzel is a big, right-handed defender who was steadily climbing the draft rankings heading into Thursday. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire 1st, 2nd and 3rd Round Picks for DeBrincat

Chicago to pick No. 7 and No. 39 overall in 2022 draft, plus acquires 3rd round pick in 2024. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks begin dismantling, trade DeBrincat and Dach

The long-anticipated dismantling of the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster begun Thursday with the team trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. In completing a third trade to acquire goalie Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks went from having nothing in the first round at the NHL draft in Montreal to making three picks through the evening. Chicago acquired the seventh and 39th picks in this year’s draft and a third-rounder in 2024 for DeBrincat, who is likely a year away from a big payday. The Blackhawks acquired the No. 13 pick by trading Dach to Montreal. “Going through a rebuild, it’s not fun,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. ”Doing things you have to do to get to where you want to go is not fun. There’s going to be tough days like this where you see familiar faces and faces that we in management and the fans know and love, but it’s necessary and it’s necessary to get to where we want to be.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress with Penguins

As Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall arrived in Montreal ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, he said that they are close to a new contract for veteran defenseman Kris Letang. “I’m hoping to have something done real soon here,” the Penguins GM said regarding Letang. Hextall, however,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Waived 2 Players

Scotto: "Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have waived Rayjon Tucker and Luca Vildoza, @hoopshype has learned" Tucker played in just two games for the Bucks last season, while Vildoza played seven games for the team. The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, but this past season they lost in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Dylan Strome not expected to receive qualifying offer from Blackhawks

Strome is expected to test the free-agent market on July 13. As McKenzie stated, the move doesn't come as a surprise given the Blackhawks' position this offseason. The Blackhawks finished 28-42-12 last season, seventh in the Western Conference's Central Division. Only the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadians finished with a worse record than the Blackhawks in the NHL last season.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The future of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews after Blackhawks’ bonkers day of trades

The Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuild has officially begun. In a wild day of trades ahead of Thursday night’s NHL Draft, the Blackhawks dealt All-Star Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh and 39th picks in the 2022 draft, as well as a 2024 third-round selection. But they weren’t done there. Chicago then traded former […] The post The future of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews after Blackhawks’ bonkers day of trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
John Tortorella
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS WILL NOT QUALIFY RESTRICTED FREE-AGENT DYLAN STROME

Per semi-retired TSN Insider Bob McKenzie, the Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to RFA Dylan Strome. Strome, the 2015 3rd overall draft pick, took some time to find his groove in the NHL but has developed a strong scoring touch over his past four seasons, posting 154 points in his last 225 games (.68 points/game). And if you consider his 2020-21 campaign (17 points in 40 games) an outlier, his averages are even better.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Yzerman Seems Ready to Make Blockbuster Move

Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha deal coming? In typical Yzerman fashion, he saw an opportunity to get a good return for someone in Mantha that ultimately wasn’t part of their long-term plans. In addition to draft picks, the Red Wings got Jakub Vrana...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Shouldn’t Make a Big Goaltending Splash in Free Agency

As a rebuilding club, the Chicago Blackhawks have several glaring weaknesses, but perhaps their most significant hole is in net. Both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia are set to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) come July 13, and there’s no guarantee either returns to the team, leaving Chicago without an NHL goaltender under contract for now.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule

Full 82-game slate begins on Oct. 12 in Colorado, home opener set for Oct. 21 vs. Detroit. In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team's 2022-23 regular-season schedule. The Blackhawks are set to begin the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as the team travels to Denver to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Friday, Oct. 21 at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy