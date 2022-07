(NewsNation) — Friday marks the first day of funerals for the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting where a gunman killed seven at a Fourth of July parade. Three of the seven victims are being laid to rest as the wounded start to recover. They are Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, who worked at a nearby synagogue for decades teaching preschoolers and leading Bar Mitzvah ceremonies; Steven Straus, an 88-year-old who liked to stay active in the community, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, a grandfather whose family was hoping he would move home permanently.

