Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

Are you someone who loves to try different craft beers? If you are, you need to keep this beer on your radar because it was named the top craft beer overall for 2022, and it doesn't come from some massive brewery in a big city, it is brewed in a small town in Iowa.
A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
After many years of courageously fighting Parkinson’s, Jackie Eugene Taylor, age 78, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center in Norwalk, on Jan. 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga. Face masks are required.
Karen Kay Miene, 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Karen was born March 21, 1947, to Harland and Shirley (Moon) Kutzbach in Farmersburg. She was baptized, confirmed and married, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. She graduated from MFL High School in 1965.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keeping a business thriving after you leave it is a conundrum for many retiring owners. Baby boomers own about 40-percent of the nation’s small businesses, according to Forbes. In “Our Town Independence” passing the proverbial baton from one generation to the next has caught on...
Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
A couple of recent developments regarding the February 13 fire that destroyed two buildings on Allamakee Street in Waukon and damaged several adjacent structures have prompted some clarification by the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s office. An initial mid-June report by the KWWL television news station regarding the focus of the fire investigation being on arson was corrected a couple days later by the station, with that clarification of “not being investigated as an arson at this time” not being entirely correct, either, as were neither the date nor the address of the fire mentioned in the initial KWWL report. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey with the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office offered that the “lines of communication must have gotten crossed somewhere” with what the television station reported.
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is facing a criminal charge nearly one-year after crashing into a semi. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, was arrested Friday and charged with serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County the afternoon of...
Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
