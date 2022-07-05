Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

A couple of recent developments regarding the February 13 fire that destroyed two buildings on Allamakee Street in Waukon and damaged several adjacent structures have prompted some clarification by the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s office. An initial mid-June report by the KWWL television news station regarding the focus of the fire investigation being on arson was corrected a couple days later by the station, with that clarification of “not being investigated as an arson at this time” not being entirely correct, either, as were neither the date nor the address of the fire mentioned in the initial KWWL report. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey with the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office offered that the “lines of communication must have gotten crossed somewhere” with what the television station reported.

WAUKON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO