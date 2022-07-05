ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkader, IA

Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

guttenbergpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Wolff and Sarah Vos, the Midwest duo known as Dead...

guttenbergpress.com

103.3 WJOD

Summer’s Last Blast 2022 at Q Casino in Dubuque

SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. ALL AGES WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS!. FREE ADMISSION BOTH NIGHTS!!. FRIDAY AUGUST 26TH __ SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH. JABBERBOX ROCK STEADY. MENACE...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Dubuque restaurant closing after 4 years

A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Elkader, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
guttenbergpress.com

Jackie E. Taylor

After many years of courageously fighting Parkinson’s, Jackie Eugene Taylor, age 78, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center in Norwalk, on Jan. 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga. Face masks are required.
VOLGA, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Karen K. Miene

Karen Kay Miene, 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Karen was born March 21, 1947, to Harland and Shirley (Moon) Kutzbach in Farmersburg. She was baptized, confirmed and married, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. She graduated from MFL High School in 1965.
MONONA, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Independence seeing renewal of business owners

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keeping a business thriving after you leave it is a conundrum for many retiring owners. Baby boomers own about 40-percent of the nation’s small businesses, according to Forbes. In “Our Town Independence” passing the proverbial baton from one generation to the next has caught on...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mayor in Small-Town Eastern Iowa Charged with Child Endangerment

Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
cbs2iowa.com

Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Gerald 'Jerry' Jennings

Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
FARMERSBURG, IA
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Storm clean up in Independence

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Clayton County Register

State Fire Marshal’s Office says “no matter is off the table” as investigation into February 13 fire remains open ...

A couple of recent developments regarding the February 13 fire that destroyed two buildings on Allamakee Street in Waukon and damaged several adjacent structures have prompted some clarification by the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s office. An initial mid-June report by the KWWL television news station regarding the focus of the fire investigation being on arson was corrected a couple days later by the station, with that clarification of “not being investigated as an arson at this time” not being entirely correct, either, as were neither the date nor the address of the fire mentioned in the initial KWWL report. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey with the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office offered that the “lines of communication must have gotten crossed somewhere” with what the television station reported.
WAUKON, IA
guttenbergpress.com

PdC man sentenced to 10 years for possessing meth for distribution

Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI

