Column: Help wanted hits youth sports

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
Sun Current
 2 days ago

When it comes to shortages, they isn’t limited to just new cars, lumber or the run on toilet paper at Costco early in the pandemic.

I’ve seen several instances around town where the lack of volunteers or staff is glaring. Those who show up to fill the gaps to make sure everything moves as smoothly as possible have my utmost respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlQyr_0gVhgFAe00
Volunteers make many of the youth sports organizations in the area work while providing an excellent opportunity to give back to the community. (File photo)

Last week I learned about the constant need of donations to our local food shelf VEAP (Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People) and a growing need for volunteers through Meals on Wheels.

Several other worthy causes could use donations – monetary or time – to help ease the needs of those less fortunate.

In the world of local sports, the need is incredibly great for officials, board of director volunteers and at the center of any kids sports organization – participants.

What better time than now to introduce a kid to any of the wonderful sports offerings in our communities from soccer programs through Bloomington United, Richfield Soccer Association, Bloomington Traveling Baseball, Richfield Baseball, Richfield Fastpitch, Bloomington Fastpitch Association (Blast), Bloomington Athletic Association, the YMCA, AAU basketball programs, Jaguar Gymnastics, Legacy Gymnastics, Figure Skating Club of the Twin Cities, Bloomington Girls Hockey Club, Jefferson Hockey, Bloomington Lacrosse (Bears), Piranhas Swim Club and Barracuda Aquatics just to name a few. I apologize for the several organizations I know are missing from the list.

The point is, opportunities abound for kids to learn a new skill, develop confidence, be part of a team and develop lifelong friendships, all while staying active.

With a kid involved in hockey and soccer (and formerly softball), I know our associations are looking for more kids to make sure we can compete at the appropriate level against associations around Dakota, Carver and Hennepin counties, as well as the rest of the metro.

I’m sure the same can be said for the host of other sports organizations. If financial means are a barrier to participating, perhaps a scholarship will help defer at least a part of the cost to participate or maybe there is an opportunity to volunteer your time and have a fee waived.

Girls soccer

Our Bloomington United U11 girls team (born in 2012-14) is in the midst of switching from season-to-season to a year-round program. The program is looking for more girls to join the team to help fill out the roster so they can compete with the necessary number of players for two teams. A free evaluation (more like a practice than tryout) is scheduled for later in July (bloomingtonunited.org) with the fall season beginning in August. Typically the season entails two practices and one game per week.

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

