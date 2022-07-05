ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Johnny Cash's Former California Estate For Sale

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOSKQ_0gVhcVBs00
Photo: Zillow

The Man In Black certainly left his mark on Casitas Springs, California . According to Zillow , Johnny Cash 's former ranch-style estate, discreetly situated between the hills of Ojai Valley, is on the market. It is said that the rockabilly legend played a large role in designing nearly every part of the home, especially the recording studio and the wall-mounted turntable intercom system in the living room. Locals mentioned that he would perform small concerts in the backyard before divorcing Vivian and leaving the California residence in 1967.

The quaint country villa is located at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs, and is 4,500 square feet. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, skylights, and a private pool. It was built in 1961 and sits on just under six acres of land . The staging is modern, but the original pieces that remain capture the essence of the era in which it was built. It is listed for $1,795,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twjzB_0gVhcVBs00
Photo: Zillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMUma_0gVhcVBs00
Photo: Zillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cX2Kv_0gVhcVBs00
Photo: Zillow

Here is what Zillow had to say about Johnny Cash's former California property:

"The dramatic double-gabled house is set on nearly six private acres, nestled against a stunning natural backdrop. Inside, most rooms remain original to Johnny and Vivian's legacy, with painted ceilings imbued with glitter, an original wall-mounted turntable and intercom system, and curved brick fireplace in the family room. Custom wood built-ins throughout the kitchen and living room are period-specific and filled with charm. The wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved, with high windows allowing the six-foot Johnny to peer out onto the grounds but providing him with complete privacy within."

For more information regarding the listing visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In California

California has some of the most beautiful nature in the country. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in California is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

Huge Gated Compound On Its Own Peninsula For Sale In Minnesota

A huge gated compound on its own peninsula in Minnesota is currently on the market — If you're willing to shell out a few million dollars for the property, that is. The compound, known as Echo Point, is located on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood. Echo Point is on the market for $4.2 Million and offers a 3,710-square-foot main home, 528-square-foot guest home and 250-square-foot sleeping cabin. It also features a whopping 1,400 linear feet of lake frontage as it was built on a peninsula. If you're an outdoor activities enthusiast, the property also boasts three docks: A swim dock, a guest boat dock and another boat dock for lifts and canopies.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Ojai, CA
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
KHON2

Last chance to eat at this Hawaii restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since they’re closed Friday and Saturday, there’s only one day left to order from Dean’s Drive Inn. The Kaneohe restaurant will have their last day on Sunday, July 10. Restaurant owner Dean Mishima told KHON2 of the closure last month. With the rising...
KANEOHE, HI
iHeartRadio

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Ohio

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Ohio to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Ohio?
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

Minnesota Accidentally Legalizes Edibles

Yes, you read that headline correctly. State legislators in Minnesota accidentally legalized food and beverages containing THC during a regulatory overhaul on July 1, according to Cannabis Life Network. Many Minnesota residents were surprised by the news, including some of the legislators who voted in favor of the law. In fact, at least one Republican state senator has admitted it was a mistake. Here's how it happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Pennsylvania

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Pennsylvania is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Ohio

There are many spots to enjoy nature in the great state of Ohio. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Ohio is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
OHIO STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii “Closed Without Notice” Signs Include Guy Fieri Find

Prior to COVID, the joke on Hawaii business signs was “closed for luaus, big surf, no like work.” Now, however, closed signs are seen more and more, and a case in point today. Hawaii businesses are reducing hours or closing entirely, either temporarily or permanently, like a popular restaurant below featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives.” It’s all because of limited staffing and mushrooming costs.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow Photo
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy