FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Napolean McCormick and his wife enjoyed their two timeshares over the years but now have been trying to get to rid of them. "I just wanted it to end. You know we get older and I'm getting ready to retire, and I don't want anyone else in the family to be obligated," Napolean explained.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO