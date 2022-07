Praise the Lord and pass the gravy, it’s National Fried Chicken Day in Fayetteville!. According to US Market Today, fried chicken’s a greasy, deliciously indulgent comfort food enjoyed all over the world. But did you know that the ultimate soul food originated in our own backyard — where Scottish chicken-frying methods were combined with West African seasoning traditions — to create what is now one of the world’s favorite guilty pleasures?

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO