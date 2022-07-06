ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Both parents of toddler found by strangers were killed in Highland Park mass shooting

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiZn0_0gVhYQqP00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Both parents of a 2-year-old child were killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people were killed during the mass shooting. Their son, Aiden, was separated from his parents during the chaos.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to a couple who took Aiden in during the chaos of the shooting. Dana and Greg Ring found the child with a stranger.

The couple said the stranger was in shock.

"She was physically shaking, her whole body," said Dana Ring. "Which told us that ... she shouldn't be having to hold, and/or deal with a little one at the same time."

"We took the little boy," Greg Ring said. "I put him in my arms."

The child was not injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTG5N_0gVhYQqP00
Aiden McCarthy, 2, lost both of his parents in the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, 2022. Supplied to CBS

Greg Ring said he looked back up from beside the couple's car to search for the boy's parents.

"And I saw the scene," he said.

"Carnage," added his partner.

The couple stopped at the fire department because they weren't sure where they should bring the boy.

Ultimately, the couple brought Aiden back to Dana Ring's parents' home nearby where the toddler was playing with the couple's children.

A Highland Park police detective later picked him up and reunited him with his grandparents at a hospital.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money to support Aiden. As of about 10 p.m. Tuesday, it had already raised more than $1.6 million.

"At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents," the page description said.

The page said Aiden's grandparents will care for him.

The page raised over $93,000 as of 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help other victims of Monday's mass shooting.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Tales of survival from Highland Park: Parents shielded 4-year-old from bullets; sisters turned to dad for direction

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- There was no shortage of heroes in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. As the shots rang out at the 4th of July parade, many ran for cover, but didn't run away from helping others.The stories of survival continue. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with a husband and wife who shielded their baby from the gunfire, and three sisters who saw other people wounded around them and were prepared to die, only turning to each for strength.Lindsey Hartman and her husband, Danny, were front and center at the parade with their 4-year-old,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Motherly

Rescued Highland Park toddler tragically lost both parents in the shooting

During a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday, a gunman opened fire—injuring dozens of people and killing six. During the chaos that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, one couple helped to save a toddler who was separated from his parents. We now know that toddler, two-year-old Aiden McCarthy, lost both of his parents in the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Park Police#Toddler#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Supplied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Bobby Crimo III, charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, due in court today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First-degree murder charges have been filed against Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the accused gunman in Monday's deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people were killed in what Rinehart described as a "premeditated and calculated attack."Rinehart said prosecutors will ask a judge to order Crimo held without bail when he makes his first court appearance on Wednesday.  "These are just the first of many charges that will be filed," Rinehart said. Prosecutors...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy