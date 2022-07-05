ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

After a year of silence, Ubisoft might finally tell us about its big games

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

For a studio with a bunch of major games in the works at all times, Ubisoft sure hasn't told us much about them over the past year. It didn't participate in not-E3 last month, there were no trailers or announcements from Ubisoft at The Game Awards back in December, and even the Ubisoft Forward showcase in 2021 was pretty underwhelming.

Last year we got a trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but the rest of the showcase was just the release dates of games we knew about (Riders Republic, Just Dance, and Rainbow Six Extraction), Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC announcements, plus a few other odds and ends. The biggest Ubisoft news, honestly, was a leak the following month revealing there was a live service Assassin's Creed game in the works called Assassin's Creed Infinity .

Hopefully we'll be given more to chew on this summer, because the dates for Ubisoft Forward 2022 have finally been announced . First up is an appetizer on July 7, with an "in-depth look" at Skull and Bones, Ubisoft's repeatedly delayed open world multiplayer pirate game that will (probably) come out before the end of the year.

The main course isn't happening until September 10, when Ubisoft will present its full showcase. There are no specifics yet, unfortunately, with the announcement saying the showcase will "reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world."

There's certainly a lot we'd like to hear about. Aside from Assassin's Creed Infinity, we're wondering what's going on with The Division: Heartland (the last we heard from it was also a leak ) and whether the Splinter Cell remake is going to reach us soon. What about Ghost Recon Frontline ? Dare we even hope for a mention of Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has been in development for over a decade ? We're not gonna hold our breath, but hopefully we'll get at least a few of these questions answered on September 10 (or when it all leaks a day or two before).

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Baldur's Gate 3 finally includes D&D's objectively best race

Knowing that Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) won't be finished until 2023 makes every update bittersweet, but I'm still pretty excited about the one that's gracing Larian's RPG today because it finally adds gnomes and, to sweeten the deal, bards. It's a good day for lovers of tiny troubadours.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Video Game#Ubisoft Forward 2022
PC Gamer

Marvel's Avengers designer looks on helplessly as streamer leaks next hero reveal

These guys just can't catch a break. (Also, it looks like She-Hulk is on her way to Marvel's Avengers.) Marvel's Avengers (opens in new tab) just cannot seem to catch a break. It's been through a lot over the past couple of years—ugly bugs, a paid booster debacle, sass from Square Enix, and an average concurrent player count that hasn't come close to breaking triple digits since mid-2021—and now it looks like the next big character reveal was spoiled during a livestream with none other than Crystal Dynamics design lead Brian Waggoner.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam's most wishlisted game gets knocked over by a cat

Stray is now number one on Steam's wishlist chart, surpassing zombie survival game The Day Before. The Day Before (opens in new tab), an open-world zombie survival game, isn't the most original idea for a videogame ever, but it definitely managed to capture the imaginations of an awful lot of gamers: For a long time it sat atop the list of most wishlisted game on Steam. But in May, The Day Before was delayed (opens in new tab) by nearly a year, and now it's been surpassed on the chart by Stray (opens in new tab), the game about a cat making his way in a city inhabited by robots.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This might be the first decent Robocop game since the '80s

The '80s was a weird era for lots of reasons, but looking back now one of the oddest things was the movie industry's penchant for making child-friendly spinoffs and merchandise for films that weren't really child-friendly at all. Alien, Terminator, Predator... they all had action figures and videogames that were semi-sanitised versions of the source material.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PC Gamer

The best loadouts and class setups for Warzone Season 4

Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune has had a great first couple of weeks since its debut on June 22nd. Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned veteran strutting the revamped streets of Rebirth, there are few things more important than carrying the right weaponry to give you the best shot at becoming the last man standing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PlayStation to remove purchased movies from users' accounts in some regions

The company's licensing agreement with distributor StudioCanal is set to expire. First spotted by Exputer (opens in new tab), the PlayStation Store is removing access to over 300 movies and TV shows in Germany and Austria due to an expiring licensing agreement with distributor Studio Canal. This isn't the standard delisting we've come to expect from digital storefronts either—users who bought these shows, which include hits like John Wick, the entire Saw series, and King of the Hill, will have the items removed from their libraries at the end of August.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

10 games we can't believe are still technically in development

Never released. But never cancelled, either. They're still coming out... someday. At least that's what we're told. Game development is ridiculously hard. Some studios work for years with the faint hope that anything they're putting down in code will ever see the light of day. Scroll through E3s of yore and you'll find a pile of projects killed in early access or canceled after a single cinematic trailer. Or worse: games that simply disappeared, leaving us all to wonder if they'll ever reappear.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Finally, Skyrim has realistic rug physics—complete with tripping!

Just this morning while stumbling out of bed to make coffee, I tripped on the bunched up corner of my bedroom's area rug. I thought to myself: "I sure wish I could do this in a videogame." Thanks to johnskyrim's JS Rumpled Rugs mod, spotted by our colleagues at GamesRadar, I can finally have the rug-tripping experience I crave in Bethesda's seminal 2011 RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Finally, scientific proof that Smash Bros. would be better with shotgun-toting crabs

I demand that Knights of the Deep, the multiplayer crustacean fighting game, become the next big esport. When a game developer asks "Do you play Dark Souls?", they're usually going to follow that question with a demo of a densely interconnected game world or a punishing combat system, something clearly influenced by FromSoftware's RPG series. This is the first time someone's asked me if I've played Dark Souls and then showed me a game about crabs with M16s.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

9 upcoming survival games that aren't just 'chop wood, mine ore, repeat'

Future survival games that'll let you build a base in a blimp, craft robots to do your chores, and even practice meditation. I love survival games. Mostly. I do, at times, experience a bit of burn-out around the resource management loop: chop trees, hit rocks, and hunt animals so I can craft tools, build bases, and cook food. And repeat.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Crisis Core remake’s battle system is going to be more like the Final Fantasy 7 remake's one

The surprise remaster is being 'updated' to play more like the modern FF7 trilogy. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion was recently announced at the FF7 25th anniversary livestream, since when Square Enix has been dripfeeding nuggets of information about how the project's being approached. Most distressingly, for fans of vaguely pachinko-like roulette systems, they're taking the shears to the game's unique battle system (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is dropping 'traditional' seasons to focus on faster updates

The undead battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is "pretty darn fun to play (opens in new tab)," we said in our May assessment of the newcomer to the genre: "Guns are punchy and easy to aim, jumping, sliding, and wall-climbing are slick, and my class vampire powers feel immediately useful." But it's also struggled with a number of technical issues—in late May, for instance, developer Sharkmob hit pause on ranked mode because poor controller support meant PlayStation 5 owners were getting brutally wrecked (opens in new tab)—and the concurrent player count has tailed off (opens in new tab) considerably since its full release in April.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy