A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO