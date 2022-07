Walter Allen Snook of St Anthony passed away June 29, 2022, in Idaho Falls. He was born October 12, 1940, in Pawhuska, OK to Walter Forest Snook and Beulah May Dobbs. He was the only boy with three sisters. He grew up living in Oklahoma, racing fast cars in California, and trekking about the gold mines in Nevada. Walter came to Idaho in 1958 where he met his wife RaNae Fenton. They were married April 11, 1960. After Ranae’s passing, Walter married his longtime friend, Gloria Fiveash, on September 16, 2012.

