Docs reach Papa’s Pizza championship, but fall to Barbers 17-4
By Joey Keeran
2 days ago
EUGENE — For a third time this summer, the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s reach a tournament title game, but ended up on the wrong side for a runner-up finish. The Docs were walloped 17-4 by the Post 6 Barbers in the championship game of the Papa’s Pizza Tournament at Swede...
MEDFORD — The Medford Mustangs utilized the long-ball to put away the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s in an Area 4 doubleheader on Wednesday at Lithia & Driveway Fields. The Mustangs blasted a total of five home runs in 13-3 and 9-2 wins over the Docs. The two...
Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas...
Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
Ducks fans haven’t forgotten the body punch feeling when USC flipped 4-star Central Catholic linebacker Eli’jah Winston the 11th hour before Late National Signing Day. Winston rebuffed the Ducks but now finds himself in the Transfer Portal five years later. Will Winston now in the 11th hour before fall camp starts, do a 180 degrees and like Chase Cota decide to finish his career as an Oregon Duck.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Over 3,000 athletes and team officials from across the globe will be making their way to Oregon. They are all coming to compete in this year’s World Athletics Championship, which begins next week. This will be the event’s first year to take place in the U.S. and will be held in what’s known as Tracktown USA. Sasha Spencer is the athlete and team experience director for the World Athletics Championships. Todd Davidson is the CEO of Travel Oregon. Portland runner Emily Infeld is a 2016 Olympian and a competitor in the 5,000 meters. They join us to share what it means for an event like this to be held in Eugene and what it might mean for the future of Oregon sports.
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
Earlier this month, we offered up our comprehensive guide to Eugene’s best restaurants, from the secret cocktail bar hidden above the city’s top omakase sushi counter to the breakfast burritos and bibimbap bowls at the city’s favorite hangover brunch spot. But even with huge crowds expected at...
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local veterans in Springfield spent the holiday giving back to the community with their annual chicken fundraiser. Cars from all over town pulled up to the drive-through to receive chicken dinners and sides, all cooked by the Springfield VFW. Customers could get half a chicken for...
Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
Related to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway belonging to Andrew Rogers on Friday. Numerous additional firearms and firearm parts were seized during the execution of the warrant. Rogers, a convicted felon, is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation. Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of the search warrant at his residence. He was released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system shortly thereafter in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48.
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
The two-story building with four apartments at Ferry Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Albany has stood there for 76 years. A fire nearly destroyed it on the Fourth of July, but the owners say they will rebuild. The fire erupted just before 10 p.m. Monday. Albany firefighters responded with...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some Springfield residents say they're concerned to know that a former neighbor who was convicted of killing three people and trying to kill two others in 2015 is moving from Oregon State Hospital to a less secure recovery home in Woodburn. Michael Bryant was found guilty except...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Investigators say they found more guns and firearm parts linked to a convicted felon who they believe was running a large-scale “ghost gun” manufacturing operation in the Springfield area. Andrew Rogers, 38, was arrested on Thursday (June 30) after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office...
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
