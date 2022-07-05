ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Packers TE Robert Tonyan’s Week 1 availability 'remains unclear'

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the unit’s expectations will, of course, fall on Robert Tonyan. The 28-year-old is in line to once again serve as Green Bay’s top tight end after the team elected not to draft one in the spring. He emerged as a key part of their passing attack in 2020, totaling 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 2021 campaign was a much different story, however. A torn ACL ended his season in October, leaving him with only 204 receiving yards, and severely limiting the Packers’ overall production at the position. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason, though, meaning he once again enters a new campaign with significant expectations.

However, it remains to be seen if he will have recovered from the injury in time for the fall. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic notes that Tonyan spent all of the team’s OTAs and minicamp rehabbing his knee. At this point, it “remains unclear” if he will be available by the start of the regular season. His absence extending into 2022 would shift attention primarily to the team’s other, less experienced options at the position.

That includes Josiah Deguara. The 2020 third-rounder missed nearly all of his rookie season due to injury, and started only two contests last year. He was the team’s most productive tight end, with 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Tonyan is unable to see the field early this season, Deguara, along with fellow 2020 draftee Tyler Davis and veteran Marcedes Lewis, will shoulder a larger workload, especially in the absence of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

“It’s not an elephant in the room, but Davante’s gone,” Deguara said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “All the balls that he got were much deserved, so there’s opportunity for guys to step up, and I’m going to try to be one of those guys.”

