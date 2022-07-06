Victoria Beckham calls idea of daughter Harper joining social media 'terrifying'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images, FILE

Victoria Beckham has some reservations about her daughter, Harper, eventually joining social media.

"Harper isn't on on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet," the fashion designer, 48, told Vogue Australia about her daughter, who turns 11 on July 10.

Beckham said she is concerned for the day Harper does join social media because of "how cruel people can be" -- particularly at her age.

"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," she added.

All that aside, Beckham admitted "it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images, FILE

Beckham also revealed in the same interview that her Spice Girls style isn't exactly Harper's cup of tea.

The "Wannabe" singer said Harper came up to her recently and said some of the skirts she wore when she was in the iconic girl group were "just unacceptable."

"And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my shirts were," Beckham continued. "I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

Beckham married soccer star David Beckham in July 1999. In addition to Harper, the couple are parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.