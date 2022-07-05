ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two arrested after Detroit police find dead body in trunk during traffic stop

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKkgX_0gVhRmzc00

DETROIT — Police officers conducting surveillance for a drug investigation found themselves on a different case after finding a dead body during a traffic stop.

The Detroit Police Department told WXYZ that undercover officers made the decision to stop a vehicle leaving a home they were watching as part of a narcotics investigation. Officers told WJBK that the vehicle had expired tags and no insurance.

Because the vehicle was unregistered, officers needed to have the car towed, which was when they found the body, WJBK reported.

“This cannot be normalized, and we cannot accept something like this in our neighborhoods,” Pastor Maurice Hardwick, a community activist, told WXYZ.

Officers arrested both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle and told WXYZ that the passenger tried to run from officers before they were arrested.

The victim in the car’s trunk has not been identified, and officers told WJBK that the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Dead Body#Wxyz#Wjbk#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy