BEAUMONT, Texas — A young Port Arthur man who is trying to finish his degree at Lamar University is looking for help after having to drop out a year before graduating after his little brother died due to COVID-19. Julio Delgado, 25, born and raised in Port Arthur, was a student at Lamar for three years but had to drop out a year before graduating to work and help his family after his little brother, Isaias, died in August 2021.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO