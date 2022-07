Shawn Mendes has announced a new social impact initiative attached to his “Wonder” world tour. The tour, sponsored by Disney +, will feature a “Social Impact Village” with online music show Reverb. The village will include booths for Mendes’ foundation, allowing fans to vote on which issue areas the foundation should award grants to and sign petitions on issues like climate justice and mental health equity. Other features include voting registration booths at US shows run by the Alliance for Youth Action and a booth on actions to take to combat the climate crisis.

