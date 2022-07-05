ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

North West steps out in dad Kanye West’s Pastelle jacket in Paris

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtUyN_0gVhP4VR00
North West borrowed her dad's rare Pastelle jacket for Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashians famously love a mommy-and-me matching moment, so why shouldn’t dads get in on the fun, too?

North West stepped out with Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clad in a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye’s defunct aughts-era streetwear label, Pastelle.

Founded in 2004, Pastelle marked West’s first real fashion venture — but the line never actually hit store shelves, despite creative input from industry heavyweights like Dior Homme’s Kim Jones and the late Virgil Abloh.

The “Heartless” rapper, 45, famously wore North’s red-and-blue style at the 2008 American Music Awards, and it’s been considered a collector’s item ever since; earlier this year, one even sold for $10,000 on the secondhand market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEeke_0gVhP4VR00
The “Flashing Lights” rapper wore the jacket only once at the 2008 American Music Awards.

North appropriately chose the jacket for the Dior Homme menswear show, pairing it with a mini Balenciaga bag ($1,950) and the brand’s platform Crocs ($950).

Mom Kardashian, 41, also wore Balenciaga for the occasion, sporting a camo top and neon green “pantashoes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tfKR_0gVhP4VR00
The Skims founder matched her daughter in bright hues.

Family ties aside, it’s not surprising North would pull out such a rare piece in Paris. Her extensive handbag collection includes styles from Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Dior and Judith Leiber, and she’s been known to borrow Kardashian’s designer heels.

The tiny style star, who landed her first fashion campaign when she was just 5 years old, recently celebrated her 9th birthday by whisking her pals off to “Camp North” aboard Kardashian’s private jet.

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

North West Is Winning Best Dressed at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Most people spend their childhoods wearing outfits that will have them violently cringing by the time their prefrontal cortex is fully developed—but most kids aren't North West. The nine-year-old daughter of industry giants Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is already making a name for herself as a fashion trailblazer....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kanye
Person
Virgil Abloh
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Kardashians
Harper's Bazaar

Kris Jenner and North West Coordinate Looks in Balenciaga’s Front Row

Kim Kardashian's family members arrived in Paris with her this week to support her appearance in Balenciaga's couture show. This morning, the SKKN founder was among the personalities who walked the runway in Demna's futuristic designs—and the whole time, her mom and eldest daughter were sitting front row. Kris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" Design

Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

Watch: Khloe Kardashian DATING Private Equity Investor After Tristan. The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes. On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has also been along for the ride.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy