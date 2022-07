Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is working from home this week, battling a non-serious COVID-19 infection, he said on Twitter Wednesday. In a series of three Tweets, Maddox said he and his family have been dealing with mild cases of the virus and that he has cancelled his attendance at all events to quarantine at home and avoid spreading the sickness.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO