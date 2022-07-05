ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ophthalmic Apprenticeship Program

By Andy Weber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago

Overview:
CEENTA is offering paid ophthalmic apprenticeships for people interested in becoming Ophthalmic Imaging Technicians, and Ophthalmic Assistants. T his round starts on Tuesday, August 30 th

Ophthalmic Apprentices will learn how to use devices like this during CEENTA’s Ophthalmic Apprenticeship program.

For more information click here .

Why choose CEENTA?
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. (CEENTA) is an award-winning eye and ENT practice devoted to providing exceptional care across North and South Carolina. Along with our commitment to our patients, we believe in providing our team members the opportunity to grow in their given careers backed by our extensive benefits program and a welcoming, supportive atmosphere.

What can I expect during the Ophthalmic Apprenticeship?
During this paid 24-week course, apprentices will spend time in both classroom and clinical environments, completing rotations in the following eye care subspecialties:
• General Ophthalmology
• Cornea
• Glaucoma
• Neuro-Ophthalmology
• Oculoplastics
• Pediatrics
• Retina

As an apprentice, you will also receive access to our full range of benefits, including medical and dental insurance, 401(k) plans, paid time off, and employee discounts on CEENTA services.

What happens after the Ophthalmic Apprenticeship Program?
The apprenticeship prepares technicians and assistants for the Certified Ophthalmic Assistant (COA) Exam.

After a year with CEENTA, you will be eligible to transfer into any other available positions within Ophthalmology.

To apply:
Your path to the world of eye care begins here. Click on the link below to apply for the Ophthalmic Apprentice program. Fall program beings on August 30th.

