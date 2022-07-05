Water rescue along section of Clear Creek Canyon temporarily shuts down U.S. 6

A section of U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon has reopened after being shutdown for a water rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

U.S. 6 was closed in Clear Creek Canyon from Colorado 58 in Golden to Tunnel One, the sheriff’s office said in 1:15 p.m. tweet.

The sheriff’s office, at 2:01 p.m., announced that the canyon had reopened to traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

