ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Water rescue along section of Clear Creek Canyon temporarily shuts down U.S. 6

By Kieran Nicholson - The Denver Post (TNS)
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

A section of U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon has reopened after being shutdown for a water rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Related Articles

Crime and Public Safety | Woman in Mesa County dies while paddleboarding on Colorado River Crime and Public Safety | Body of missing rafter recovered near Florence River Park

U.S. 6 was closed in Clear Creek Canyon from Colorado 58 in Golden to Tunnel One, the sheriff’s office said in 1:15 p.m. tweet.

The sheriff’s office, at 2:01 p.m., announced that the canyon had reopened to traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Florence, CO
Mesa County, CO
Accidents
City
Golden, CO
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Mesa, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#The Canyon#Crime#Accident#Medianews Group Inc#Tribune Content Agency
OutThere Colorado

Tug of war intensifies over 'illegal' trails in Colorado Springs parks

Colorado Springs parks officials have been honing in on trails considered troublesome, stoking angst among outdoorgoers who fear losing more favorite routes. They are often called "social" or "rogue" trails. Or "illegal" trails, in a recent post by the city that says they have "steadily increased over the last several years." This was in announcing a partnership with El Paso County and the U.S. Forest Service "to raise awareness on this issue." ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountain express lane opens this weekend in Colorado

The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday. The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Man dies after being ejected from tube in Colorado

A male tubers that was involved in an accident on Clear Creek on Tuesday has died, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at around 12:30 PM, east of Tunnel 1. Four tubers, including three men and a woman, were ejected from their tubes and flung into fast-moving water. Two of the men were able to make it to shore on their own, according to...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fireworks blamed for starting house fire in Douglas County

South Metro Fire Rescue fire investigators say improperly discarded fireworks started a fire at a home in unincorporated Douglas County on Sunday night. Fire crews were sent to home in the 8900 block of Kittiwake Street just before 11 p.m. after reports of a working residential fire, according to the agency.
OutThere Colorado

Gas prices drive e-bike, scooter use to new records in Denver, Lyft and Lime report

It’s a scooter and e-bike season unlike any before in the Mile High City. Booming ridership is giving multimodal transportation advocates something to cheer for and also some reasons for concern. Lyft saw record-shattering ride totals on its electric scooters and bikes in Denver last month amid painfully high gas prices and a busy month in the city’s core anchored by the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup championship run. The hefty...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy