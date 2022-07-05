ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Johnny Cash's Former California Estate For Sale

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOSKQ_0gVhLnWF00
Photo: Zillow

The Man In Black certainly left his mark on Casitas Springs, California . According to Zillow , Johnny Cash 's former ranch-style estate, discreetly situated between the hills of Ojai Valley, is on the market. It is said that the rockabilly legend played a large role in designing nearly every part of the home, especially the recording studio and the wall-mounted turntable intercom system in the living room. Locals mentioned that he would perform small concerts in the backyard before divorcing Vivian and leaving the California residence in 1967.

The quaint country villa is located at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs, and is 4,500 square feet. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, skylights, and a private pool. It was built in 1961 and sits on just under six acres of land . The staging is modern, but the original pieces that remain capture the essence of the era in which it was built. It is listed for $1,795,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twjzB_0gVhLnWF00
Photo: Zillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMUma_0gVhLnWF00
Photo: Zillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cX2Kv_0gVhLnWF00
Photo: Zillow

Here is what Zillow had to say about Johnny Cash's former California property:

"The dramatic double-gabled house is set on nearly six private acres, nestled against a stunning natural backdrop. Inside, most rooms remain original to Johnny and Vivian's legacy, with painted ceilings imbued with glitter, an original wall-mounted turntable and intercom system, and curved brick fireplace in the family room. Custom wood built-ins throughout the kitchen and living room are period-specific and filled with charm. The wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved, with high windows allowing the six-foot Johnny to peer out onto the grounds but providing him with complete privacy within."

For more information regarding the listing visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In California

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in California to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Ojai, CA
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief refund: Here's who's eligible for payment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Californians may start seeing refunds from the state as part of a plan to offer some measure of relief from inflation. California residents who filed their 2020 taxes are eligible to receive a one-time payment of up to $1,050 as part of the state's inflation relief package. As many as 23 million will receive some payout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow Photo
KHYL V101.1

This Is California's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one California hospital scored the highest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

California State Fair & Food Festival returns in July 2022

International award-winning fair celebrates the best of California. Sacramento, Calif. – The California State Fair returns to Sacramento in 2022! Cal Expo’s Board of Directors announced that the event will be back in 2022, running from July 15 through July 31. “We are thrilled to announce that the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
368
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy